13 Things Young Moms Are Tired of Hearing
The Pool Danger Most Parents Have Never Heard of — Until Now

Many children dream of spending their Summer afternoons swimming in the pool. For parents, however, this pastime can quickly turn into a nightmare. That's what happened to Lindsey Kujawa of Delighted Mom during a family pool party. Lindsey and her son Ronin were sitting on the steps to the spa when Lindsey turned to talk to her sister-in-law. In those few seconds, Ronin fell into the water and was tossed around by the jets. Lindsey pulled her son out of the spa and had him cough out any water, but a few hours later she was rushing to the hospital to save her son from secondary drowning. While not as common as the typical underwater drowning, secondary drowning is just as dangerous, contributing to 1,000 children's deaths that are caused from water-related accidents each year. Because the reaction is not immediate, many people don't know how to identify secondary drowning or what to do if it occurs. Here, everything you need to know about this silent but scary pool problem.

Health And SafetyLittle KidsParentingSwimming
andreamohess andreamohess 3 years

That`s scary for any parent.
