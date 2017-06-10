 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Fantasy Series Your Child Should Read After Harry Potter
Gifts
23 Great Gift Ideas For 1-Year-Olds
Pregnancy
The Hidden Benefit to Finding Out the Sex of My Baby
Babies
We Let Our Baby Cry It Out, and 10 Years Later, This Is What Happened
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Fantasy Series Your Child Should Read After Harry Potter

If your child has read the Harry Potter series — more than once, even — and is trying to cast spells on the cat, then it's time to dive into a new book! Here are 10 more beloved science fiction and fantasy books that make great follow-ups to the magical world of Harry Potter for your little reader to devour.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Kid Books And MusicFood And ActivitiesKids BooksKid ShoppingReading
Join The Conversation
hollyg71193 hollyg71193 4 years
I would like to add the Cat Who books by Lillian Jackson Braun. They are a mystery series with the leading roll of a Siamese cat. My daughter loves them.
JillCrawley JillCrawley 4 years
I would have to add Fablehaven by Brandon Mull as a favorite to go with this list!!
KulloEgeltonPamela KulloEgeltonPamela 4 years
R. L. Stone wrote the Goosebump Series
KulloEgeltonPamela KulloEgeltonPamela 4 years
Also add His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman (Goldern Compass) and the Wizard of Oz Series
Tracebooks Tracebooks 4 years
I would add The Mysterious Benedict Society series: a group of 4 kids, each with their own special talents, is gathered by "Benedict", originally unseen, to stop a villain intent on controlling the world by destroying it.
Ice-T
Coco Austin and Ice T Share the Most Precious Snaps of Their Baby Girl
by Caitlin Hacker
Father-Daughter Wedding Dance Songs
Music
Wedding Music: 60 Father-Daughter Dance Songs
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Signs of Asperger's Syndrome
Little Kids
10 Signs Your Child May Have Asperger's Syndrome
by Circle-of-Moms-Editors
Best Bikini Moments in Movies
Bikinis
The Ultimate Bikini Movie Gallery
by Shannon Vestal Robson
10 Ways to Soothe a Sunburn
Health and Safety
10 Ways to Soothe a Child's Sunburn
by Rebecca Gruber
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds