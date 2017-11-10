 Skip Nav
This Is When Babies Start Smiling on Purpose While Feeling Pure, Innocent Happiness

Having a baby can be pretty stressful. There's little sleep, little time to yourself, and very little time for romance. When my son was a baby, I once fell asleep while brushing my teeth! As a parent, we want some sort of reward for all of that hard work. While the hugs, kisses, and "I love yous" are a year or two away, you will be pleased to discover that a genuine smile is lurking right around the bend.

I snapped countless photos of my son when he was a few weeks old, and bragged to people that he was already smiling. When I told his pediatrician about his talent, she informed me it was a reflex, and that all infants smile when they pass gas.

So when can you expect them to smile on purpose, when they feel pure and innocent happiness? After they hit the 2-month mark!

Somewhere between your baby's first six and 12 weeks of life, that creepy alien smirk will be replaced with a full fledged, cheek to cheek, mesmerizing smile. And this time, it's intended just for you.

So what can you do to make your little one break out in a big, toothless grin? Here are three tips to make them smile:

Try not to focus too much on the numbers, and remember even babies have personalities. Some might be less smiley than others. When my son was a baby, I got him to smile by singing Megan Trainor songs, tickling him, and even nursing him. No matter when it happens, you're in for the sweetest of treats.

Image Source: Melanie Resch Photography
