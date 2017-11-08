 Skip Nav
The Royals
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom
Holiday Fashion
Get Your Holiday Spirit Ready! We Found 15 Christmas Sweaters on Amazon For Under $22
Family Life
20 Must-Have Classic Children's Books — and When to Introduce Them

Woman Wears HomeGoods Tree Skirt as Cape

Woman Wears HomeGoods Tree Skirt as a Cape and, Holy Sh*t, That's a Good Idea

Home furnishing stores aren't often where we seek out the latest fashion trends, but a North Carolina woman named Bae Hart just found the most stylish accessory in the Christmas tree aisle at her local HomeGoods.

Yep, that cape she's rocking? It's a damn tree skirt.

See, she spotted this furry number on a hanger (I mean, HomeGoods was just asking for it at that point, right?) in the holiday housewares section decided to try it on. After realizing that the affordable fashion hack was a legitimately inspired discovery, she returned the next day and filmed a Facebook Live video so she could share it with the world.

"I mean, for real, I look like walking Christmas," she says. "The flow is amazing."

At one point in the video, she recalls that when she asked a salesperson where the full-length mirrors were, the employee replied, "There are no mirrors over here because we don't try on furnishings."

ADVERTISEMENT

Not anymore, HomeGoods. Not anymore.

The video – a full 24 minutes of America's Next Top Model-level posing – is worth a watch. She solicits other shoppers to get their opinions, explains how it just needs a "little tightening and a button," and notes that a tree doesn't "need to be this damn warm, y'all, it's already in the house." But if you want to just get to the good stuff, skip right to the 2:15 mark to see the tree skirt cape reveal.

And if you're looking for a chic way to top your holiday look, get yourself to HomeGoods now (and look for the $49 34th & Pine faux fur line!). As Bae says, "it's a tree skirt, but who has to know?"

Join the conversation
Parenting VideosParenting Humor
Digital Life
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Girl Makes Funny Face on Disney World Ride
Parenting
So This Little Girl Was Not Impressed by the Frozen Ride at Disney World
by Murphy Moroney
Barbie as Millennial Mom Instagram Feed
Millennials
Instagram Turned Barbie Into a Millennial Mom — and the Posts Are Spot-On
by Kate Schweitzer
Mom's Letter Board Pregnancy Progress Photos
Pregnancy
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds