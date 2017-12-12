These Are the Songs That Alexa Was Asked to Play Most in 2017 – By Their Unforgettable Lyrics

Amazon's Alexa is a digital assistant of many talents. Alexa can turn on your lights, tell you the news, rope you into rousing bout of Jeopardy!, or play any song you've ever listened to in your digital library - all with a simple sentence and just a matter of seconds. But as we found out this Fall, one of the best features of the Echo version of Alexa is that her remit isn't limited to playing a tune by its proper title. Regardless of how much you butcher the title, so long as you belt out one accurate lyric with which to track it down, Alexa can scan the massive Amazon Music library and instantly start playing the exact song you're looking for.

Naturally, the lyrics most frequently requested are a sight to behold. Back in October, Amazon took note – and treated us to the very first chart of Alexa's most-requested songs.

Now, as we count down the final days of 2017, Amazon has released the definitive ranking of the top Alexa lyric requests of the year. . . and boy, is it one hell of a list. And you're in luck, because we've pulled it all together for you, below, for easy consumption – and, of course, oodles of giggles. So, without further ado: behold, the top 40 lyric requests of 2017. But be forewarned: we can't promise that you won't have these one liners stuck in your head for days to come.

1. "…I just wanna Roley, Roley, Roley…" Rolex, Ayo & Teo

2. "…I'm a rebel just for kicks…" Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

3. "…swish, swish, bish…" Swish Swish [feat. Nicki Minaj], Katy Perry

4. "…push me to the edge, all my friends are dead…" Xo Tour Llif3, Lil Uzi Vert

5. "…I'm in love with the shape of you…" Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

6. "…I'm weak, and what's wrong with that…" Weak, AJR

7. "…I want something just like this…" Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

8. "…I'm in love with your body…" Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

9. "…I finally found something I'm good at…" Somethin' I'm Good At, Brett Eldredge "

10. "…love like there's no such thing as a broken heart…" No Such Thing as a Broken Heart, Old Dominion

11. "…I don't wanna be alive…" 1-800-273-8255 [feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid], Logic

12. "…that's how you speak to a girl…" Speak to a Girl, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

13. "…that's what lovers do…" What Lovers Do [feat. SZA], Maroon 5

14. "…wake up in the morning then I dab…" Lean and Dabb, iLoveMemphis

15. "…if we go down, we go down together…" Paris, The Chainsmokers

16. "…I'm blue, if I was green I would die…" 4:44, Jay-Z

17. "…promise me no promises…" No Promises feat. Demi Lovato, Cheat Codes

18. "…drivin' with my eyes closed…" Body Like A Back Road, Sam Hunt

19. "…hit me like a hurricane…" Hurricane, Luke Combs

20. "…baby, I'm sorry, not sorry..." Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato

21. "…I feel like my life ain't mine…" 1-800-273-8255 [feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid], Logic

22. "…this is how we do it down in Puerto Rico…" Despacito Remix [feat. Justin Bieber], Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

23. "…send me your location…." Location, Khalid

24. "…I'm ready to jump out the window…" Jump Out the Window, Big Sean

25. "…there's no crying in the club…" Crying in the Club, Camila Cabello

26. "…why is everything so heavy?..." Heavy feat. Kiiara, Linkin Park

27. "…you'll always be by my side…" Never Forget You, Zara Larsson & MNEK

28. "…don't be afraid to catch feelings…" Feels, Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean

29. "…the clock is ticking…" Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

30. "…you wrecked my whole world when you came…" Hurricane, Luke Combs

31. "…strip that down for me…" Strip That Down [feat. Quavo], Liam Payne

32. "…I make money moves…" Bodak Yellow, Cardi B

33. "…give me some good news, baby…" Good News, Ocean Park Standoff

34. "…I was busy thinking about boys..." Boys, Charli XCX

35. "…my left stroke just went viral..." HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar"

36. "…I'm not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts…" Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay"

37. "...you woke up with me…" Don't Get Too High, Bryson Tiller

38. "…I just want some ice on my wrist so I look better when I dance…" Rolex, Ayo & Teo

39. "…just stop your crying…" Sign of the Times, Harry Styles

40. "…live it up for the weekend…" The Weekend, Brantley Gilbert