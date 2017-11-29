 Skip Nav
American Airlines Holiday Flight Cancellations 2017

A Computer Glitch Is Jeopardizing Thousands of American Airlines Holiday Flights

American Airlines is currently facing the possibility that its scheduled holiday flights might not take off. The Allied Pilots Association recently revealed that thousands of December flights don't have pilots assigned to them as the result of a computer glitch that allowed every pilot to take vacation time at the same time around the holidays.

"It's a really bizarre situation," a union spokesman told CNBC. It's still unclear what caused the major glitch in the first place, but American Airlines is now scrambling to find pilots so that those scheduled flights aren't canceled.

The shocking news was later substantiated by ABC7 reporter Sam Sweeney. On Twitter, Sweeney said American Airlines is offering time-and-a-half for pilots who sign up for those currently unmanned flights. All this, just when we thought holiday travel couldn't get any worse.

Image Source: Getty / John Gress
