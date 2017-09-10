 Skip Nav
The Most Powerful Images and Video From the Anti-Brexit March in London

Thousands of anti-Brexit activists took to the streets in London's Parliament Square to protest against the controversial vote that divided the country's citizens last year. In the many protests that have taken place over the past few days, those who oppose the United Kingdom leaving the European Union made sure their voices were heard loud and clear, referring to the marches as "the Autumn of discontent" in the hopes of persuading members of parliament against voting for the upcoming EU Withdrawal Bill in the Commons. Read on to see the most powerful images and videos from the march ahead.

