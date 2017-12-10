Apple Names 2017's Most Popular Apps, Games, Movies, and More

 Skip Nav
On Dec. 7, Apple released its annual report of the most popular downloads across the full spectrum of content available on all of its devices. Ahead, we've pulled together all of the data across 17 different categories in order to provide you with the top 20 most-loved apps, TV shows, podcasts, games, and so much more. From Bitmoji to Moana and from Pod Save America to Game of Thrones, here's everything you need to know about what was making waves this year and if you're anything like us, you'll be downloading everything on all of these lists throughout the rest of the holiday season.

The Top Free iPhone Apps of 2017
The Top Paid iPhone Apps
The Top Free iPhone Games of 2017
The Top Paid iPhone Games of 2017
The Top Free iPad Apps of 2017
The Top Paid iPad Apps of 2017
The Top Free iPad Games
The Top Paid iPad Games of 2017
The Top Albums in the US, 2017
The Top Songs in the US, 2017
The Top Movies in the US, 2017
The Top TV Shows in the US, 2017
The Top Podcasts in the US, 2017
The Top Brand New Podcasts in the US, 2017
The Top US Fiction iBooks of 2017
The Top US Nonfiction iBooks of 2017
The Top US Audiobooks of 2017
