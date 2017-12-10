Apple Names 2017's Most Popular Apps, Games, Movies, and More

On Dec. 7, Apple released its annual report of the most popular downloads across the full spectrum of content available on all of its devices. Ahead, we've pulled together all of the data across 17 different categories in order to provide you with the top 20 most-loved apps, TV shows, podcasts, games, and so much more. From Bitmoji to Moana and from Pod Save America to Game of Thrones, here's everything you need to know about what was making waves this year and if you're anything like us, you'll be downloading everything on all of these lists throughout the rest of the holiday season.