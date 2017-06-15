 Skip Nav
Yup, Even the Australian Prime Minister Is Making Fun of Trump Now
Australian Prime Minister Mocks Donald Trump

Usually, it's the internet making fun of President Donald Trump, but now a world leader has joined in. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was recorded mocking the president at an event, where he mentioned a "Russian guy" and said, "The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much."

Turnbull made his remarks at the Parliament House's annual mid-Winter ball on June 14, an event that's similar to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. While the event is usually off the record, a reporter from Nine News Australia leaked the audio. Turnbull is heard saying:

"The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before. We are winning in the polls. We are! We are, not the fake polls. Not the fake polls! They're the ones we're not winning in. We're winning in the real polls. You know, the online polls. They are so easy to win. I know that. Did you know that? I kind of know that. They are so easy to win. I have this Russian guy. Believe me, it's true, it is true."

You can listen to a clip of it ahead.


Foreign Embassies Suggest Stroking Trump's Ego and Keeping Meetings Short

Turnbull apparently isn't worried about what Trump might think, though he admits the ribbing was a little unusual. "It's a breach of protocol, it's a breach of faith and all those things, but it's lighthearted, affectionate, good-natured," he said to 3AW Radio on June 15. Maybe Trump will see it that way, or he might end his next phone call with Turnbull out of nowhere (again).

Image Source: Getty / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
