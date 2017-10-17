The Other Weinstein Brother Has Been Accused of Sexual Harassment

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Amanda Segel accused Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment, Variety reports. Segel, who is an executive producer on the new TV show The Mist, claims Weinstein "repeatedly made romantic overtures to her and asked her to join him for private dinners." She says the harassment began in 2016 and continued for three months until her lawyer, David Fox of Myman Greenspan, informed executives at The Weinstein Co. that she would leave the show if Weinstein's advances did not stop.

According to Segel, Weinstein repeatedly insisted that he just wanted to pursue a friendship, but she maintains that he wanted more. "'No' should be enough," she said in a statement. "After 'no,' anybody who has asked you out should just move on."

A representative for Weinstein denied the claims, saying his client had not engaged in inappropriate behavior with Segel. A statement from the rep said, "Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made."

Earlier this month, Bob Weinstein's brother Harvey Weinstein was accused of decades of sexual harassment in an exposé by the New York Times. In the days that followed, a flood of accusers came forward to share their personal experiences with Harvey Weinstein. In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter late last week, Bob Weinstein blasted his brother over the explosive situation, calling it a "waking nightmare" and labeling him as "sick" and "depraved." This is the first public allegation to be made against the younger Weinstein brother.