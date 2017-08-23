Breitbart Is Apparently on a Mission to Get Ivanka Trump Out of the White House



With Steve Bannon finally out of the White House, it looks like his message of ". . . anyone who stands in our way we will go to war with" might actually have some truth to it. The first supposed targets include President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. And it goes without saying that his idea of war consists of relentlessly pursuing the two with the help of right-wing outlet Breitbart, considering Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow told Vanity Fair, "Steve has a lot of things up his sleeve." It could explain why Marlow was ready to talk strategy with Bannon over email — except it turned out to be the same email prankster who fooled Anthony Scaramucci with a duped email. In the emails obtained by CNN and shared on Twitter, Marlow tells "Bannon" they'll do his dirty work and hopes to get Trump and Kushner out "by the end of the year."

The prankster, who goes by the Twitter handle @SINON_REBORN, posted the emails to his Twitter account on Aug. 22. He was apparently in communication with Marlow over the weekend and started off the emails by writing, "Reading online about how I'll be bringing forth my wrath on Ivanka and Jared. I'd be doing this great nation a service if I did." Marlow responds by telling "Bannon" that he "spooked [them] today. . . . Did five stories on globalist takeover positioning you as only hope to stop it. . . . You need to own that, just have surrogates do the dirty work." In a later email, "Bannon" asked Marlow, "So do you think you'll have them packed and shipping out before Christmas?" Marlow responded with, "Let me see what I can do . . . hard to know given your description of them as evil. I don't know what motivates them. If they are semi normal, then yes, they out by end of year." You can see the emails below.

NEW PRANK!! ...Steve Bannon (ME) chatting to BREITBART Editor ALEX MARLOW. As seen on CNN pic.twitter.com/tByDNsDCRl — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 22, 2017





Marlow wasn't the only editor fooled by the fake email; Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak also fell for the trap, reports CNN. Marlow, however, isn't embarrassed about his mistake. "The obsession with Breitbart News is simply a result of our effectiveness. This time, an imposter deceitfully obtained and shared with CNN tongue-in-cheek emails that revealed that we feel Globalists present an existential threat to the agenda that got President Trump elected," Marlow said to CNN. "If people want to know our thinking, they don't need to judge us on illicitly obtained comments that were intended to be private, they can simply read our front page. "

In an interview with the BBC, the British man behind the fake emails said, "I don't much care for the Trump administration or Breitbart." He also added that he wasn't invested in politics before Trump's election. Now, however, @SINON_REBORN looks like he's ready to make it his mission to continue fooling people close to the president.