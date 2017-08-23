 Skip Nav
Politics
Black Lives Matter Cofounder Patrisse Cullors Says We Shouldn't Be Shocked by Charlottesville
Donald Trump
Let's Talk About "White People Facing the Most Discrimination" and Other Insane Trump Voter Fallacies
2016 Election
This Is How Hillary Clinton Really Felt About Donald Trump During the Election

Breitbart Wants Ivanka Trump Out of the White House

Breitbart Is Apparently on a Mission to Get Ivanka Trump Out of the White House


With Steve Bannon finally out of the White House, it looks like his message of ". . . anyone who stands in our way we will go to war with" might actually have some truth to it. The first supposed targets include President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. And it goes without saying that his idea of war consists of relentlessly pursuing the two with the help of right-wing outlet Breitbart, considering Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow told Vanity Fair, "Steve has a lot of things up his sleeve." It could explain why Marlow was ready to talk strategy with Bannon over email — except it turned out to be the same email prankster who fooled Anthony Scaramucci with a duped email. In the emails obtained by CNN and shared on Twitter, Marlow tells "Bannon" they'll do his dirty work and hopes to get Trump and Kushner out "by the end of the year."

The prankster, who goes by the Twitter handle @SINON_REBORN, posted the emails to his Twitter account on Aug. 22. He was apparently in communication with Marlow over the weekend and started off the emails by writing, "Reading online about how I'll be bringing forth my wrath on Ivanka and Jared. I'd be doing this great nation a service if I did." Marlow responds by telling "Bannon" that he "spooked [them] today. . . . Did five stories on globalist takeover positioning you as only hope to stop it. . . . You need to own that, just have surrogates do the dirty work." In a later email, "Bannon" asked Marlow, "So do you think you'll have them packed and shipping out before Christmas?" Marlow responded with, "Let me see what I can do . . . hard to know given your description of them as evil. I don't know what motivates them. If they are semi normal, then yes, they out by end of year." You can see the emails below.


Related
Fidget Spinners May Have Been Dead, but Breitbart Just Killed Them All Over Again

Marlow wasn't the only editor fooled by the fake email; Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak also fell for the trap, reports CNN. Marlow, however, isn't embarrassed about his mistake. "The obsession with Breitbart News is simply a result of our effectiveness. This time, an imposter deceitfully obtained and shared with CNN tongue-in-cheek emails that revealed that we feel Globalists present an existential threat to the agenda that got President Trump elected," Marlow said to CNN. "If people want to know our thinking, they don't need to judge us on illicitly obtained comments that were intended to be private, they can simply read our front page. "

In an interview with the BBC, the British man behind the fake emails said, "I don't much care for the Trump administration or Breitbart." He also added that he wasn't invested in politics before Trump's election. Now, however, @SINON_REBORN looks like he's ready to make it his mission to continue fooling people close to the president.

Image Source: Getty / Chip Somodevilla
Join the conversation
US NewsJared KushnerPoliticsIvanka TrumpDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
2016 Election
by Chelsea Hassler
Australian Senator Pauline Hanson Wears Burqa
Politics
This Far-Right Senator Wore a Burqa to Prove a Point and a Lot of People Are Pissed
by Perri Konecky
Steven Mnuchin's Wife Instagram Fight
Opinion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
House of Cards Creator on Trump Afghanistan Speech
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Breitbart Now Sells Steve Bannon Fidget Spinners
Donald Trump
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds