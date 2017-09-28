 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
Here's How You Can Help the People of Puerto Rico Recover From Hurricane Maria
Merriam-Webster Adds 250 New Words to the Dictionary, Including "Alt-Right" and "Froyo"
Welp, Apparently Jared Kushner Has Been Registered to Vote as a Woman For 8 Years
Forget Trump, Let's Just Look at Pictures of 3 Former Presidents Watching Golf Together Forever

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton came together for the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, and spoiler alert, THERE ARE PHOTOS.

In what can only be described as a welcome respite from the normal news cycle of increasingly frantic crazy, on Sept. 28, our three most recent presidents got together to watch some golf. To be clear, they weren't playing golf — like a certain other president we know — but Clinton, Obama, and Bush were all present for the opening round of the four-day event, which features the best male golfers from the US facing off against the most lauded international figures in the sport.

Regardless of how you feel about each of our last three presidents, it's hard not to look back fondly at the times that once were — so ahead, bask in the glory of the most nostalgic set of photos you'll see all day. And be sure to read through to the end for a bonus shot of one Barack Obama and a very well-known fan.

Bill was definitely looking in the wrong direction, but that's OK!
It's story time with Bill Clinton.
Dubya waved to the crowd as Bill looked on.
Our last three presidents, together.
A round of applause for Barack Obama.
Remember them?
Wait, we should give Barack a second round of applause, shouldn't we?
Bill didn't get the memo that it was time to cross your arms and frown.
BONUS! It's Tiger Woods!
US NewsBarack ObamaGolfPoliticsGeorge W. BushBill Clinton
