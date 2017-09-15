Candice Bergen Tells All About Her Date With Trump: "He Was a Good-Looking Guy . . . and a Douche"

These days, it's easy to forget that President Donald Trump was once just a young guy with quasi-celebrity status who was in search of love . . . or something like it. Or, at least, that's what Candice Bergen must've thought when she found herself on a date with him years ago. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Bergen played a game of true or false with her Home Again costar Reese Witherspoon and revealed that Trump once asked her out on a date and picked her up while wearing a "three-piece burgundy suit and burgundy patent leather loafers in a burgundy limousine."

The revelation came about when the in-show announcer said, "During Candice's college years, she went on a date with a young, strapping Donald Trump," which Witherspoon confirmed is a true fact about Bergen. Cohen then pressed Bergen for more details, asking if there was chemistry or a kiss. Bergen responded that she went "home very early" and there was "no physical contact whatsoever." To cap it off, Cohen asked Bergen for her honest thoughts about Trump. "Though there was no physical contact," Cohen queried, "did you find him to be alluring in any way or did you think he was douchey or what was your opinion of him?" Her response? "He was a good-looking guy . . . and a douche." You can watch the full clip above and peep Bergen's sweater that reads "Free Melania."

Bergen also spoke about this date on Harry on Sept. 13, telling host Harry Connick Jr. that "it was a very short dinner" and she was home by 9 p.m. And to make it perfectly clear, she wasn't totally gunning to go on this date. "I was 18," Bergen said on. "He was a nice-looking guy, I mean, he was. And I was in college, and it's where he was going to be going to college . . . It was like a blind date. He called me in the dorm, and I was bored."

Unfortunately, Bergen didn't mention whether Trump also had an affinity for wearing taped-up, too-long ties back then. One can only imagine that the answer was yes — and that he definitely wore a long, taped burgundy tie along with his suit.