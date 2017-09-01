This Comedian Just Proved It's Actually Pretty Darn Easy to Become a Mayor

the other day i got high and googled the easiest political office to hold, called towns for two days and as of today I have been named the legal mayor of Hell, Michigan. A post shared by elijah daniel (@elijahdanielistrash) on Aug 30, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

For YouTube star Elijah Daniel, the morning of Aug. 25 probably went a little something like this: wake up, eat breakfast, sip coffee, brush teeth, and look in the mirror and say, "You know what? Today feels like a great day to become a politician." So that's exactly what he did, and he's now going viral after documenting his surprisingly quick rise to (and equally as quick descent from) office.

On the Aug. 25, the comedian challenged himself by tweeting, "im gonna become a politician just to see how far i could make it like i could probably get as far as governor." That evening, he researched the "easiest" political office he could hold and spent the next two days calling multiple towns to see if they'd allow him to be the mayor. He couldn't resist sneaking in a tweet that read, "if Donald Trump, a REALITY STAR can be our president there's no reason why I can't be a politician . . ." True that, Elijah. True that.

As luck would have it, Elijah succeeded in finding a town that actually let him become the mayor: Hell, MI, of all places. On Aug. 30, 2017, it was official, and he shared his new position with his followers.

As of today, August 30th, 2017 I am the legal mayor of Hell, Michigan. This is real. I am the mayor of Hell. pic.twitter.com/J7fuaLnFKV — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

Unfortunately his reign as mayor of Hell was short-lived. After jokingly banning all heterosexual people from entering the town, he was quickly impeached. But he didn't go down without getting one last jab at the POTUS.

Although I enjoyed my time as mayor, I've been informed that I've been impeached as mayor of Hell. This will not effect my presidential run. — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017