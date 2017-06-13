 Skip Nav
WTF, a Congressman Actually Said "Nobody Dies" From Not Having Healthcare Access
Congressman Says "Nobody Dies" From Not Having Health Care

WTF, a Congressman Actually Said "Nobody Dies" From Not Having Healthcare Access

One Republican congressman was met with a boatload of criticism for his seemingly uneducated explanation of the new healthcare bill and its potential effects. In an Idaho town hall meeting on May 5, an attendee asked Rep. Raúl Labrador about the impact the GOP bill would have on Medicaid recipients specifically. "You are mandating people on Medicaid to accept dying," the woman said in the video ahead.

The conservative congressman, who is also a member of the House Freedom Caucus, responded to the woman's concerns in the most rage-inducing way. "No one wants anyone to die," Labrador said. "That line is so indefensible . . . nobody dies because they don't have access to health care." As you may expect, his comment was met with a flurry of boos and yells, which could probably be heard from outside the meeting room.

After catching wind of the backlash on social media, Labrador took to Facebook to offer an explanation of his comments, admitting that his answer "wasn't very elegant." He continued, "I was responding to a false notion that the Republican health care plan will cause people to die in the streets, which I completely reject." He clarified in his Facebook post that the Republican healthcare plan does not alter patients' right to seek emergency hospital care, even if they're unable to pay for it. And yet, here we are still shaking our heads as to why he even made the ridiculous comment in the first place.

