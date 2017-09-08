This Bar Just Gave You a Charitable Excuse to Drink Up During the Next 4 Years

At Coup, charity comes in the form of a cosmo, a martini, or even a margarita. The Manhattan-based bar, which opened on April 14, is redefining happy hour under the current presidential administration by granting patrons a token for each beverage purchased. That token can then be dropped in a jar corresponding to a specific charity and Coup will make donations accordingly.

Although Coup provides support to charities like Planned Parenthood, its founder, Ravi DeRossi, also wants to make it clear that the bar isn't exclusively anti-Donald Trump. In an interview with Thrillist, DeRossi said, "We're just a pro-charity bar and the charities we happen to be working with right now are organizations that need money right now to fight this current administration or are being defunded."

Cocktail prices are not currently listed online, but beer and mocktails are priced at $15 — so mixed drinks might be expensive. That being said, Coup is a nontipping bar and any additional gratuity is also donated.

What's more, Coup regularly hosts guest bartenders who are given the opportunity to promote a charity of choice. To become a guest bartender, simply apply online and create a cocktail menu consisting of one to three drinks. Guest bartenders are paid $20 an hour; however, they can also choose to kindly donate whatever they make.

Inside, protest posters line the walls. One poster features Michelle Obama's famous phrase, "When they go low, we go high." By the same token, the drinks just look damn good, so doing the right thing has never looked more chill.