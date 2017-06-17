How a Youth Organization Is Using Cards to Undermine Islamophobia During Ramadan

A post shared by DoSomething.org (@dosomething) on May 1, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

A motivational youth organization launched a necessary campaign that is bringing people together and undermining Islamophobia during Ramadan. A month before the start of Ramadan, Do Something announced a new initiative that simply asked people — specifically, young Americans — to send greeting cards to mosques throughout the nation.

Titled "Sincerely Us," the campaign is wildly successful so far. Do Something's initial goal was to send at least one card to every mosque in the country by June 10 (the end of Ramadan is on June 24). Though the organization has yet to announce if it reached that goal, it has already sent nearly 30,000 cards! The organization simply asked that people send personalized Ramadan cards to their office and they would then handle sending them to mosques.

Do Something elaborated on the campaign's mission on its official website: "Hate crimes against Muslim Americans have reached frightening levels. We stand for religious freedom and believe Muslim Americans deserve the same respect as any other American." Adding, "We know we can't solve the problem of hate, but we know it is important and powerful for a generation of young people to show support to our Muslim American neighbors."

To further incentivize young people, Do Something will also be giving $3,000 in scholarship money to one lucky winner who participated in the campaign.