So, Here's the President of the US Being Visibly Shaken by a Kid in a Dinosaur Costume

Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Kamm

It's a horror show at the White House — but this time, it's quite literal. On Halloween, the stately exterior of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was transformed into a spooky manor as the president, first lady, and other high-ranking officials greeted trick-or-treaters. But as with most things this year, the standard, drama-free, annual event wasn't without any headline-making blunders.

In one awkward moment that deserves to reach its full meme potential, Donald Trump appeared visibly uncomfortable by the presence of a child in a dinosaur costume. While Melania Trump played along and acted scared as the dinosaur approached, the president was amused by a little police officer and Olaf from Frozen. When he stood back up — to his utter surprise! — the dinosaur was standing directly in front of him.

What did Trump do? He ignored the dinosaur, fidgeted with his tie, took a few deep breaths, and waited for the bad dream to go away. Watch the cringeworthy moment in all of its glory below.

WATCH: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome trick-or-treaters to the White House https://t.co/aTbkA9auMu — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 30, 2017

As someone on Twitter pointed out, the costume may have actually triggered a bad memory for Trump: in August, several protesters marched to the Capitol Building all wearing that very same dinosaur costume. Happy Halloween, Mr. President!