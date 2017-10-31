 Skip Nav
Donald Trump Ignores Kid in Dinosaur Costume Halloween 2017

So, Here's the President of the US Being Visibly Shaken by a Kid in a Dinosaur Costume

Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Kamm

It's a horror show at the White House — but this time, it's quite literal. On Halloween, the stately exterior of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was transformed into a spooky manor as the president, first lady, and other high-ranking officials greeted trick-or-treaters. But as with most things this year, the standard, drama-free, annual event wasn't without any headline-making blunders.

In one awkward moment that deserves to reach its full meme potential, Donald Trump appeared visibly uncomfortable by the presence of a child in a dinosaur costume. While Melania Trump played along and acted scared as the dinosaur approached, the president was amused by a little police officer and Olaf from Frozen. When he stood back up — to his utter surprise! — the dinosaur was standing directly in front of him.

What did Trump do? He ignored the dinosaur, fidgeted with his tie, took a few deep breaths, and waited for the bad dream to go away. Watch the cringeworthy moment in all of its glory below.

As someone on Twitter pointed out, the costume may have actually triggered a bad memory for Trump: in August, several protesters marched to the Capitol Building all wearing that very same dinosaur costume. Happy Halloween, Mr. President!

