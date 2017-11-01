In Just 1 Tweet, Donald Trump Jr. Reveals He Doesn't Understand Halloween, Socialism, or Parenting

Image Source: Getty / Timothy A. Clary

If nothing else, over the last couple of years, it's become abundantly clear that Donald Trump Jr. is a deeply unfunny guy. And when combined with a severe lack of restraint and a Twitter habit that is second only to his father's — well, it's pretty much guaranteed that things aren't going to end well. The most recent example of this came on Oct. 31, when Trump Jr. decided that it was a good idea to use his daughter's Halloween haul to teach the nation a lesson.

I'm going to take half of Chloe's candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It's never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

If you're thinking that the error here is the mistaken homophone — a frequent POTUS faux pas — unfortunately, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Not only does Trump Jr. seem to misunderstand the fundamental tenets of socialism, but he also seems not to get how Halloween trick-or-treating works. And let's not ignore the fact that it's a pretty awful thing to make your youngest child the center of a very, very bad joke on Twitter.

Thankfully, we were not alone in finding this tweet to be downright dreadful. The backlash against Trump Jr. was well-warranted, instantaneous, and frankly pretty damn hilarious to watch — so we've pulled some of the most notable responses to Trump Jr.'s lack of awareness on Halloween, socialism, and parenting, below.

My man, "socialism" was her getting that free candy in the first place. You taking half for reasons she can't understand is capitalism https://t.co/w9x9zB0xLA — 💀👻The News👻💀 (@Bearpigman) October 31, 2017

She was given candy for free.

You inherited all your money.

You met with Russian spies.

It's "too". https://t.co/Bsf5wkQxST — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 1, 2017

Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids. https://t.co/0lbhHYyFe4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 1, 2017

You teach her about nepotism and fraud everyday. I guess it's good to teach socialism to mix it up. https://t.co/4sfaTueNc8 — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 31, 2017

Calm down everyone. He's only joking.

He'd never really teach her that sharing is a good thing. https://t.co/RE6HsgnhCK — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 1, 2017

When I was 5, I ran a high fever on Halloween & stayed home. A neighbor gave me half her candy, teaching me the value of compassion & generosity. https://t.co/J8bwYOnjFK — Betsey Stevenson (@BetseyStevenson) November 1, 2017

You could TELL her you're donating the candy to charity, but then really funnel 100k of it to yourself. (Ask Uncle Eric about that!) https://t.co/XXwns1ZLYa — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) November 1, 2017