 Skip Nav
Politics
A Brief History of Ted Cruz's Strange Relationship With Porn
Elementary School
This Homework Assignment Left Students in Tears and a Teacher Suspended — and Will Leave You Speechless
Donald Trump
The Committee to Investigate Russia Launches to Combat the Russian Threat With Knowledge

Fall in Love Oculus Rift Experience

Can a VR Game Make You Feel Like You're Falling in Love?

Falling in love, an experience so tirelessly written about in movies, TV, and books, is now getting the virtual reality treatment. Meet Fall in Love, a new virtual reality "experience" that promises to remind you what an emotional connection feels like as it uses your voice (and heart) to foster a surprisingly realistic conversation.

Fall in Love's premise is fairly simple: ask the actor you see on your headset a set of 36 questions. The game then uses natural language processing to understand what question you're asking and respond appropriately. So, if you try and ask a different question or stray from the topic, the actor in the game won't answer you. To start with, you can choose to begin your conversation with one of the following actors: Ramon Rodriguez, Logan Huffman, Wole Park, Grace Van Dien, or model Maya Donavan. It takes about 10 to 15 minutes to ask questions, hear the responses, and see if they make you feel any different.

The game is the brainchild of Kevin Cornish, the director of Fall in Love and of more than 20 other virtual reality projects. Fall in Love is inspired by the infamous New York Times story "The 36 Questions That Lead to Love" and the study "The Experimental Generation of Interpersonal Closeness" by Arthur Aron. To Cornish, however, the mission of the experience is to bring "conversational cinema" to the forefront of virtual reality. In Cornish's view, virtual reality is special because of the intimate space it puts you in. With Fall in Love VR, the intimacy grows even stronger because you're using your voice and talking to an actor instead of a CGI simulation. It mimics what a real conversation with another person is actually like — a natural experience that we often cast aside as we text and type our way through life.

ADVERTISEMENT

With "conversational cinema," Cornish hopes to remind people of that contact. "Today, we communicate as a culture by scrunching our shoulders and pounding our thumbs into a screen," Cornish said in a statement. "Our bodies were not designed for this and the type of connection that's made via text conversations is not the same type of connection that has bonded cultures for the last hundred thousand years. We as humans were designed to make eye contact with other humans and communicate with our voice. With Fall in Love, we are doing this."

Cornish's vision and project has definitely struck a nerve as it was shortlisted for a 2017 Cannes Innovation Lion award. Starting Sept. 19, the game will be available to download for free on Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR. If you don't own either device but are wondering what it's like, take a look ahead at a widget that simulates the experience. Instead of using your voice, you'll tap the questions you want Ramon Rodriguez to answer. While the the demo gives you a pretty limited experience of the VR game, we tried talking to Rodriguez and found it was a surprisingly intimate interaction. Have fun falling in love. . . or not.

Join the conversation
Virtual RealityLoveDigital LifeDatingTech
Join The Conversation
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
NASA Photos of Pluto Video
Geek Culture
NASA Packs More Than 100 Photos of Pluto Into 1 Stunning Video!
by Victoria Messina
Words With Friends 2017 Social Dictionary Adds 50,000 Words
Digital Life
by Chelsea Hassler
Cute Love Comics by LoveByte
Relationships
These Adorable Comics Will Remind You What Love Is All About
by Nicole Yi
Getting Back Together With an Ex
Online Dating
5 Reasons You Should Never, Ever Get Back Together
by Gabi Conti
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds