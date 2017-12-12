Finally — There's a Version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" That Isn't So Damn Creepy

If you've ever felt conflicted about loving the holiday classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside" due to the lyrics' controversial handling of sexual consent, boy, have we got excellent news for you. While the original tune's pushy call-and-response style has earned plenty of criticism in recent years, there's a new version that replaces any trace of the problematic aspects of the vintage song with feminist, proconsent lyrics. Lydia Liza and Josiah Lemanski rewrote the festive song to demonstrate the importance of consent in romantic relationships and women's agency, and the result is downright lovely.

Just check out a sampling of the new lyrics:

"I really can't stay (Baby, I'm fine with that) I've got to go away (Baby, I'm cool with that) This evening has been (Been hoping you get home safe) So very nice (I'm glad you had a real good time) My mother will start to worry (Call her so she knows that you're coming) Father will be pacing the floor (Better get your car a-humming) So really I'd better scurry (No rush) Should I use the front or back door? (Which one are you pulling toward more?) The neighbors might think (That you're a real nice girl) What is this drink? (Pomegranate La Croix)"

Watch the pair perform the song above, then you can add it to your Spotify playlist! Now, when can we get a new version of "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer"? Because that's some dark stuff, man.