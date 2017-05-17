 Skip Nav
Fox News Host Apologizes For Calling a Child on the Autism Spectrum a "Snowflake"

We've apparently reached the point in media discourse where hosts feel emboldened to describe children as "snowflakes" in need of a safe space. Nevermind the notion that children, of all people, deserve to be sheltered . . . especially from the toxicity found in partisan political discussion. However, Fox News anchor, Tammy Bruce, took to the airwaves on May 12 to discuss the adorably persistent child demanding an apology from Vice President Pence after he mistakenly knocked the child's face.

Bruce's reaction to the child's recorded determination is not exactly well thought out. "I guess we're giving birth to snowflakes now, because that looked like that kid needed a safe space in that room," Bruce said. Later on in the segment, Bruce describes the child as "stalking" Pence and suggested he had mimicked aggravation he witnessed on TV.

Dr. Ingrid Herrera-Yee appeared on CNN's The Lead to discuss her son's viral moment and revealed that Michael "is on the autistic spectrum." Herrera-Yee also expressed her dismay with the hosts of Fox & Friends ridiculing her child, despite knowing nothing about him.

"I want, you know, people to be more aware of autism and how our kid interact in the world," Herrera-Yee told The Lead's host, Jake Tapper. "I'd want to ask on his behalf for Fox News to apologize for having used my son out of context, and using those really, you know, horrible words to describe him and our family."

Following Herrera-Yee's request for an apology, Fox News host Tammy Bruce obliged on May 16.


Addressing the family on-air, Bruce attempted to explain her decision to mock a child. "My intention was never to hurt a kid and his mom. We had absolutely no idea that Michael was on the autism spectrum and, as a gay woman and feminist, I've spent my adult life working to improve the lives of women and children and those who are disenfranchised." Bruce said. "I also appreciated the boy's mother's public comments and clarity on this. A main lesson here, no matter intent, is to leave kids out of our political discussions."

It's also worth highlighting Herrera-Yee's words about protecting children from the vitriol expressed in the current political climate. "He's a kid. And you don't use children as examples on national television like that," Herrera-Yee said.

US NewsOpinionFox News ChannelPoliticsViral Videos
