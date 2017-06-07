 Skip Nav
Fox News Host Calls Trump the Problem

A FOX News Host Tells Trump Fake News Isn't the Problem — He Is


President Donald Trump's erratic tweets about the London attacks and the travel ban make his administration look like a mess, and one FOX news host is taking note. Neil Cavuto, who hosts the FOX Show Your World With Neil Cavuto, remarked on the president's tweeting behavior on June 6, saying, "Mr. President, it is not the fake news media that's your problem. It's you."

Cavuto continued with, "It's not just your tweeting, it's your scapegoating. It's your refusal to see that sometimes, you're the one who's feeding your own beast." The host spoke about how the president continues to turn on people in his administration, even though they're the ones fighting for him. Cavuto also touched upon Trump's supporters and what they actually want from him. "That's what your most ardent supporters are pushing for, for you to keep pushing. They want you signing legislation, not settling endless scores. They're not saying, never let 'em see you tweet. They are saying, never let 'em see you sweat." You can watch the segment ahead.

The talk ends with Cavuto saying, "Now, just because your own critics never thought you'd make it to the White House doesn't mean you shouldn't listen to those who want to see you thrive in that White House. They're not your problem, Mister President. Like I said, you are." It's not the first time a FOX host has taken a stance against the president, despite the network's well-documented conservative leaning, and it most likely won't be the last.

Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim
