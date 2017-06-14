 Skip Nav
It Was Bound to Happen: Fox News Is No Longer "Fair and Balanced"
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Popsugar Pride
The Man With the Turquoise Ring
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List

Fox News Replaces Fair and Balanced Slogan

Update: A FOX News spokesperson confirmed to POPSUGAR that the network "hasn't used the slogan in external marketing or on-air promotions since August 2016" and stressed that "the shift has nothing to do with programming or editorial decisions."

Original story: Fox News has reportedly ditched its longstanding "Fair & Balanced" marketing slogan, according to NY Magazine. An insider told the publication that the embattled news channel wanted a fresh slate after being "mocked" for the slogan, which originated in 1996 under the start of the Roger Ailes era.

The slogan news comes after a year of shakeups and scandals that have plagued Fox News network, including Roger Ailes resigning as the chairman in July of 2016 following sexual harassment allegations against him. Earlier this year, Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly also faced a similar fate when his 20-year talk-show, The O'Reilly Factor, was canceled over sexual abuse allegations.

This "In Memoriam" to the Men of Fox News Will Make You Laugh and Fume

So what will the new tagline be? "Most Watched. Most Trusted." The irony of it all was not lost on the internet. Twitter users immediately shared their own ideas for slogans that might better suit the news channel. See some of the witty responses to the "Fair & Balanced" news ahead.

Image Source: Getty / Paul Morigi
