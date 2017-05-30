George R.R. Martin Finally Says What Game of Thrones Fans Already Know About Trump

Almost immediately after Donald Trump announced his candidacy, people on social media began pointing out the rather obvious similarities between him and Game of Thrones' maniacal King Joffrey. A newly published interview in Esquire suggests that the notoriously mum and apolitical author George R.R. Martin agrees with the comparison.

The interview, published on May 24, actually centers on Kit Harington, the actor behind the character Jon Snow. However, it also reveals Martin's stance on Trump. "I think Joffrey is now the king in America," Martin said while recognizing the parallels between his character and reality. "And he's grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was thirteen in the books." It's not exactly surprising that a reality TV star might share character traits with a power-hungry, paranoid king who has a penchant for theatrics.





Following Martin's lead, Harington offered a blunt but all-encompassing opinion of Trump, despite his self-proclaimed desire to let "experts" analyze political discourse. "Mr. Donald Trump, I wouldn't call him President, I'll call him Mister," Harington confessed. "I think this man at the head of your country is a con artist."

Without revealing any spoilers for those just beginning to watch the show, let's just say Trump's fate and Joffrey's differ dramatically (so long as Trump has someone testing his food).