This Little Girl in a Pantsuit Met Hillary Clinton, and Yes, You Will Cry
Look who wore her pant suit to meet @HillaryClinton !! #WhatHappened pic.twitter.com/0Rd3ZJ8H8p
— GregHale1 (@GregHale1) September 27, 2017
Hillary Clinton spent several months this Fall flying across the country as part of a massive multicity book tour for her memoir, "What Happened," as well as the picture book version of her 2006 book "It Takes A Village." As one might expect, the former first lady and presidential candidate has made headlines more than a few times as a result of interesting tidbits she's share at these events — but on Sept. 27, the spotlight very much belonged to someone else: an adorable girl named Grace.
Grace wore her very own tiny pantsuit to a Brooklyn event centered on the children's book, and when it was her turn to get the book signed by Clinton her father, Greg Hale, snapped a photo. After Hale shared the photo on social media it went viral — and how could it not? It's a sight that gives hope in a situation that has felt so bleak for so long — plus, Grace could not possibly be more adorable. Clinton, for her part, shared the photo as well, with a quick caption that read "Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing #ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages!" spent
Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing #ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages! https://t.co/ytalprhN5p
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 28, 2017
But if Grace's adorable-ness hasn't caused you to tear up just yet, you've got one more shot: another photo was taken of her just outside the event, and it shows that the spirit of being with her is still alive and well in even the youngest Americans.
Took this photo of Grace outside and told her you would love to see her! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYjikIAisE
— Jennifer McCann (@jen4hillary) September 28, 2017