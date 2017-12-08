This Little Girl in a Pantsuit Met Hillary Clinton, and Yes, You Will Cry

Hillary Clinton spent several months this Fall flying across the country as part of a massive multicity book tour for her memoir, "What Happened," as well as the picture book version of her 2006 book "It Takes A Village." As one might expect, the former first lady and presidential candidate has made headlines more than a few times as a result of interesting tidbits she's share at these events — but on Sept. 27, the spotlight very much belonged to someone else: an adorable girl named Grace.

Grace wore her very own tiny pantsuit to a Brooklyn event centered on the children's book, and when it was her turn to get the book signed by Clinton her father, Greg Hale, snapped a photo. After Hale shared the photo on social media it went viral — and how could it not? It's a sight that gives hope in a situation that has felt so bleak for so long — plus, Grace could not possibly be more adorable. Clinton, for her part, shared the photo as well, with a quick caption that read "Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing #ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages!"

But if Grace's adorable-ness hasn't caused you to tear up just yet, you've got one more shot: another photo was taken of her just outside the event, and it shows that the spirit of being with her is still alive and well in even the youngest Americans.