 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Golden State Warriors Haven't Decided Yet Whether or Not to Visit the White House
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List
Popsugar Pride
How We Grieve
James Comey
The Trump-Comey Meeting Sounds Like a Lifetime Original Movie

Will the Golden State Warriors Visit the White House?


As people celebrated the Golden State Warriors winning the 2017 NBA Finals, fans started speculating as to whether or not the team would visit the White House. Usually, the winning team is invited to the White House to celebrate, and the Warriors did have a meet and greet with President Obama following their 2015 championship win. So far, however, the Warriors remain silent on whether or not they will go this year — though reports have hinted that they may decline the invite.

Conflicting reports started on June 13 when Josh Brown, an analyst who regularly appears on CNBC, tweeted the following: "NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports." However, Brown later cleared up that he was relaying information from Mike Sington, a former executive at NBC. The Warriors then released a statement saying "they have not received an invitation to the White House" and that "today is all about celebrating our championship."

It wouldn't be so odd for members of the Warriors to skip out on visiting the White House, considering several players and coach Steve Kerr have spoken out against President Donald Trump. After Trump won the election, Kerr shared his thoughts in a pregame interview on Nov. 9 and said, "I don't know what else to say. Just the whole process has left all of us feeling kind of disgusted and disappointed. I thought we were better than this." Stephen Curry, also remarked on Trump after Under Armour CEO called the president an "asset." Curry told the The Mercury News, "I agree with that description," Curry said, "if you remove the 'et' from asset."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors also wouldn't be the first professional sports team to skip out on a visit either. After the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this year, more than two dozen players refused to attend the White House ceremony in April.

Meanwhile, Representative and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi invited the Warriors to the US Capitol.


And former White House photographer, Pete Souza, reminded everyone of a time when Curry was more than happy to visit.

Before basketball, first came science. Congrats Steph Curry and the Warriors (especially Kevin Durant).

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Image Source: Getty / Ronald Martinez
Join the conversation
NBADonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Kelsey Garcia
US Canada Border House
Real Estate
by Maggie Winterfeldt
NBA 2017 All-Star Game Location Change
LGBTQ
The NBA Moved Its All-Star Game to New Orleans, and It's a Really Big Deal
by Ryan Roschke
Samantha Bee on Trump's London Terror Attack Tweets
Donald Trump
Samantha Bee Proves This Ancient Proverb: "Delete Your Account"
by Kelsey Garcia
Stephen Curry With Daughters at NBA Finals Game June 2017
Celebrity Kids
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds