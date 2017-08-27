Heather Heyer's Mother Received a Standing Ovation as She Took the VMAs Stage

Just two weeks after Heather Heyer was killed in a counterprotest in Charlottesville, NC, her mother attended the MTV Video Music Awards to present the award for Best Fight Against the System. At the award ceremony, Susan Bro honored her daughter as she introduced a foundation in her name.

After a moving speech from Reverend Robert Wright Lee — a direct descendant of Robert E. Lee — Susan took the stage. She said, "Only 15 days ago, my daughter Heather was killed as she protested racism. I miss her, but I know she's here tonight." She added, "I've been deeply moved to see people across the world — the whole world — find inspiration in her courage." Susan then announced the creation of the Heather Heyer Foundation, a nonprofit organization that will gift scholarships to activists and those involved in the fight against hatred.

Before announcing the winner of the Best Fight Against the System award, Susan said, "I want people to know that Heather never marched alone. She was always joined by people from every race and every background in this country." As a result, MTV decided to honor all six nominees instead of choosing just one winner. The nominees-turned-winners were Alessia Cara, Logic, Taboo and Shailene Woodley, Big Sean, John Legend, and the artists behind The Hamilton Mixtape.

Susan previously delivered a powerful speech at Heather's memorial wherein she praised her daughter's courage. She also declined Donald Trump's invitation to meet. "It's not that I'm trying to be callous, it's that I have no interest in speaking to politicians just to hear them say, 'I'm sorry,'" Susan said. She added, "I feel like I'm wanted to be used for political agendas, and I'm resistant to that."