Hillary Clinton on How to Unite Republicans and Democrats

Everyone Should Hear Hillary Clinton's Solution For Uniting Republicans and Democrats

On March 17, Hillary Clinton spoke at the Society of Irish Women's annual dinner in Scranton, PA, and shared a powerful message about how to bridge the divide Americans might be feeling following the tense presidential election. "Our country seems so divided right now. I do not believe that we can let political divides harden into personal divides," she told the women. "And we can't just ignore, or turn a cold shoulder to someone because they disagree with us politically. We have got to keep trying to listen to each other."

This isn't Clinton's first time calling for unity. In her concession speech to Trump last November, Clinton said, "I still believe, as deeply as I ever have, that if we stand together and work together with respect for our differences, strength in our convictions and love for this nation, our best days are still ahead of us."

Listen to the entire 23-minute speech — including Clinton's solution for bridging the current political divide at the 16-minute mark — here.

Image Source: Getty / Scott Olson
US News
