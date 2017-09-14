Hillary Clinton's Response to Trump's "Crooked Hillary" Tweet Is the Ultimate Mic Drop

 Skip Nav
You guys didn't actually think Hillary Clinton would be able to release her latest book in peace without some sort of snide comments about it from Donald Trump, now did you? Just one day after Clinton's memoir, What Happened, became available to the public, POTUS used his favorite method of communication (Twitter, naturally) to revive the "Crooked Hillary" nickname and mock her election loss, which is a main topic in the memoir.

But rather than sit back and allow his criticism to go unnoticed, Clinton fired back with a witty, oh-so-perfect suggestion.

What a burn! On the surface, her response is certainly sassy, but it's about 10 times sassier once you take a closer look and realize that she shared a photo of the new children's version of her bestselling 1996 book — a version that's filled with illustrated pictures aimed at preschool-level kids. Damn, Hillz. We see you! And the rest of the internet certainly took note of her mic-drop-worthy comeback as well.







Image Source: Getty / Drew Angerer
