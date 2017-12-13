The Walls Are Closing In on Net Neutrality — Here's What You Can Do

The biggest day in the history of the internet is upon is — and unfortunately, it's not necessarily a positive one. On Dec. 14, the FCC will be voting on whether or not to keep net neutrality; in simpler terms, it'll be deciding if access to the entire internet should remain free and open or if it'll let service providers act as gatekeepers to certain sites. Without net neutrality, Americans could face tiered access that would prioritize certain sites over others, requiring routine payments in order to visit our most commonly used sites.

Ultimately, a repeal of net neutrality is expected due to the party line split among commissioners. Republicans support the repeal and hold three commissioner seats, while Democrats, who hope to preserve net neutrality, only hold two seats. And it's worth noting that one of the major reasons Republicans are aiming to repeal open access to the Internet is to censor what people can see, while at the same time letting companies offer more robust internet services. The crusade for a more "company first" internet has been led by Ajit Pai, President Donald Trump's pick for FCC chairman, who — unsurprisingly — is a former lawyer for Verizon.

Only Republicans in power are in support of these measures, and it's a decision that is insanely unpopular among Americans — regardless of their party affiliation. In a recent survey of voters by the University of Maryland's Program for Public Consultation, 83 percent of Americans support net neutrality and keeping internet access as is — and only one in five Republicans surveyed prefers a repeal. Experts like former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich warn that a repeal will make internet more expensive, stifle innovation, and give control of everything from news to social media to companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rightfully, many tech figures are blasting the measure. Websites from Reddit to Etsy have created digital protests to raise awareness of the issue and how it will affect internet users. Similarly, major companies like Facebook and Google have reiterated that the systems in place "are working well" and that amending access isn't necessary.

In Congress, several unexpected individuals are standing up to the FCC's plan. For example, conservative Republican Representative Mike Coffman of Colorado hopes to have the vote delayed after expressing concern that ending net neutrality could have "significant unanticipated negative consequences." Twenty-eight senators have pushed for a vote delay as well in light of news that the FCC had received millions of comments opposing net neutrality from bots. Opposition coming from these representatives is quite major given that, collectively, Congress has received $101 million in donations from internet service providers. This understandably muddies the waters of government intention considering figures like Senator John McCain alone received over $2.5 million in contributions from the telecoms industry.

How can you fight back on this eve of potential major internet losses? There are more than just a few ways. The most pressing piece of action is to call your member of Congress to express support. You can also join online protests that are backed by internet freedom nonprofits like Fight For the Future. You can contact the FCC to voice your concerns and sign petitions to ensure that the internet will remain unregulated. For those in Washington DC, protests are taking place Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 at the FCC, while, in other areas, select protests have been planned. At the least, you can share your beliefs and thoughts on net neutrality online: change your social media avatars, post banners to your website, and tweet your thoughts.

The FCC's decision on Dec. 14 will be a major milestone in internet history that, for better or worse, could continue if the ruling is taken to court. Regardless, this is a major moment to watch as it could drastically reshape your internet world.