 Skip Nav
Photography
15 Stunning Photographs For This Year's Nat Geo Nature Photo Contest
Politics
This Federal Judge Had a Brutal Rebuttal For Homophobic Business Owners
Twitter
Hillary Clinton's Response to Trump's "Crooked Hillary" Tweet Is the Ultimate Mic Drop

How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?

Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now

Facebook is on a mission to make the most important posts more visible in your newsfeed, and now that we've all got the ability to change the background of our posts to the color of our choosing, it's time to take the next step: making certain words really pop for your friends. And thanks to a newly released set of Easter eggs, it's easier than ever to do just that.

The first hidden feature is a tweak to the way that we interact with Life Events. Now, when you "like" or "heart" a post, you'll also trigger a dancing reaction across your screen (see below), which makes it way easier to show your appreciation for those milestones that are most important to you and your friends.

The second set of Easter eggs is a bit more fun and guarantees that nobody will scroll past that oh-so-important update: by using certain words in your status, you'll now trigger an animation that brings the status to life. And bonus, these are words that most of us use very, very frequently — so it's definitely going to feel more natural to come across them when scrolling aimlessly through your feed. The words that will make the magic happen — with more expected to roll out soon – are as follows: "xoxo," "congrats," "rad," "BFF," "LMAO," and "thank you so much."

What are you waiting for? Go check 'em out in the Facebook app right now, and we'll be sure to keep you updated on any additional words and actions that are added to the list!

Image Source: Facebook
Join the conversation
US NewsFacebookDigital LifeTech
Tech Tips
Your Beloved Bitmoji Have Been Transformed Into a 3D Lens Filter on Snapchat
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Hope Chatbot Platform Helps You Take Action Against Trump
Donald Trump
Meet Hope, a Platform Designed to Turn Your Trump-Related Anxiety Into Action
by Chelsea Hassler
Hashtags For Instagram
Digital Life
A Guide to Hashtags, Every Day of the Week
by Nicole Nguyen
2017 National Geographic Nature Photography Contest Pictures
Photography
15 Stunning Photographs For This Year's Nat Geo Nature Photo Contest
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Free Emoji Pumpkin Templates
Digital Life
Here Are the Emoji Pumpkin Templates of Your Dreams
by Nicole Nguyen
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds