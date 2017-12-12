 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Messenger Just Added an Augmented Reality Feature and It's Freakin' Awesome
Donald Trump
Let's Talk About "White People Facing the Most Discrimination" and Other Insane Trump Voter Fallacies
Donald Trump
Trump's Biggest Problem Isn't the Media — It's Homophones
Donald Trump
7 Other Reasons Every American Should Be Worried About Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore

How Do I Use Facebook Messenger World Effects 3D Objects?

Messenger Just Added an Augmented Reality Feature and It's Freakin' Awesome

Augmented reality — better known as AR — is quickly becoming a part of our everyday lives, mainly through the apps we use the most. The most recent app to take the plunge into the world of future tech? Facebook's Messenger, which on Dec. 12 announced a brand-new AR-focused feature: World Effects. Now, instead of just sending your loved ones a static image or standard video, you can spice up your messages with 3D objects that can be dropped anywhere in the vicinity of the camera in your device.

"World Effects technology enables you to drop 3D objects into your surroundings to capture and share fun moments with your family and friends," the Facebook post announcing the new feature reads. "For example, add a 3D heart floating over someone's head and then try panning your phone's camera from side to side. Or use an arrow to point to an exact object or location in a panorama so your friend knows what you're referring to. Or better yet, add a new fun, celebratory robot to an otherwise every-day setting and spice things up a bit. (Hint: be sure to try the robot out with your phone's volume turned up — the robot plays three different kinds of music!)"

To get started with World Effect, simply open the camera in your Messenger app and scroll to the type of 3D image you'd like to drop in the scene — currently, you can choose from a heart, an arrow, a robot, several different word bubbles, and a unicorn — and then tap your screen to let it loose on the world. And here's a hot tip: there's no easier way to let a long-distance friend or family member know you're thinking about them than by sending them a video message (complete with 3D objects and all!) this holiday season — and if you're already messing around with Messenger, why not take the opportunity to have a little fun with it?

Image Source: Facebook
Join the conversation
MessengerUS NewsFacebookDigital LifeHolidayTech
Holiday Food
Christmas Came Early Thanks to Trader Joe's Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa Mix
by Celia Fernandez
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Gifts For a Long-Distance Boyfriend
Gift Guide
16 Thoughtful Gifts For Your Long-Distance Guy
by Nicole Yi
Gifts For People Who Like Stranger Things
Gift Guide
27 Stranger Things Gifts You'll Be Tempted to Keep For Yourself
by Maggie Panos
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds