In the Wake of Hurricane Harvey, New Orleans Shows True Southern Hospitality
How 5 Former Presidents Are Uniting to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
The Greater the Storm, the Brighter Your Rainbow: 1 Woman's Journey in the Aftermath of Harvey
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps

When it comes to natural disasters like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, it's hard not to feel completely helpless or at a loss on how to aid in remedying the situation. While some people are able to volunteer and donate their time, it's not always possible to do so. If you're one of those people who's out there looking for a way to pitch in, you might want to look toward starting a personal fundraiser for a specific organization on Facebook. The social media company lets you quickly set up a fundraiser and will even prompt you near your birthday to dedicate it to a special cause.

Personal fundraisers were launched on Facebook on May 24. Anyone in the US can use them, just as long as they are over 18 years old. And it's not limited to helping out those in need in the wake of natural disasters. Facebook also lets you start a fundraiser for the following causes: education, medical, pet medical, crisis relief, personal emergency, funeral and loss, sports, and community. Once set up, Facebook reviews your submission within 24 hours and deducts 6.9 percent and $0.30 cents for "payment processing, fundraiser vetting, and security and fraud protection."

Follow the steps ahead to figure out how to start a fundraiser — and if you're still confused, you can watch this very helpful video straight from Facebook.

Here's What You Can Do to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

First, head to the Fundraising section on Facebook.
Tap the "Raise Money" option to begin.
Select who or what you're raising money for.
Tell your fundraiser's story and start receiving donations.
You raise money for a variety of causes.
