 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
More Men Need to Stand With Planned Parenthood
Women's Health
Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period
Popsugar Pride
How the Women of Country Music Inspired My Journey Into Drag
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List

How Men Can Support Planned Parenthood

More Men Need to Stand With Planned Parenthood

The following story, "More Men Need to Stand With Planned Parenthood" by Doyin Richards, was originally published on Daddy Doin' Work.

Lately you may have noticed that I've been a lot more political lately. And whenever someone talks about politics on the Internet, some people absolutely love it, others absolutely hate it.

I've been doing this for long enough that I don't really give a sh*t about the hate anymore (and I'm sure I'll get a bunch from this post). I'm here to use my platform to share how I feel I can make the world a better place. And with that, I'm going to talk about something more men should talk about — Planned Parenthood (PP).

ADVERTISEMENT

I have two young daughters. There is so much about the state of America that scares me to death when it comes to being their dad that I can't list them here for fear of slipping into a deep depression — and access to quality healthcare is definitely one of them.

The narrative that PP is an "abortion mill for those disgusting baby-killing liberals" is just plain dumb. Pro-choice does not equal pro-abortion — and whatever your thoughts are about abortion don't change the fact that it is legal here in 'murica. Secondly, a 2014 report shows that only 3 percent of the care PP provided were abortions. It also provides other health services such as cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment, family planning, and many other vital services to families who may be unable to afford it otherwise.


From Planned Parenthood's 2013-2014 annual report

In other words, if PP is taken away, thousands of people will suffer and/or die. If you call yourself "pro-life," you can't be OK with that unless you're OK with outing yourself as simply being "pro-birth" (or outing yourself as a damn hypocrite . . . either one works). And just a heads up — if we really want to reduce the abortion rate, we need to provide as much access to family planning services as possible (including education and access to birth control). Nobody in America does that better than PP.

Not to mention, the proposed American Health Care Act (AHCA) is awful — and that's probably due to the fact that all of the people who helped to design the bill are dudes, but that's another story. If passed, this bill will leave 23 million Americans uninsured. That includes liberals, conservatives, Christians, Muslims, etc. Bottom line — it's just a terrible plan, and a solid amount of Republicans feel that way.

But let's get back to PP for a minute. Defunding this program by no means "makes America great again." America is great when even its lowest income citizens can have access to great healthcare. Mr. Sanders says it best.

Get the facts and understand that PP is far from the big, bad monster that some want you to believe. If you love and care for women and girls, you should want to fight to ensure PP stays alive. I'll be damned if I'm a guy who sits around while a bunch of out-of-touch men decide how women should handle their healthcare needs. Hell, the fact that it's 2017 and I'm actually writing about this is just one of many examples of why the rest of the world continues to laugh at us.

Enough is enough. We need to pressure the Senate to vote against the AHCA and the defunding of Planned Parenthood.

This post is made possible by support from The Mission List. All opinions are my own. Find out how you can put the heat on to help oppose the bill.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
OpinionWomen's RightsPlanned ParenthoodPolitics
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Tweens and Teens
Teaching Your Kids to Unplug Doesn’t Stop Once They’ve Grown Up
by Arianna Huffington
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is the Average Student Loan Debt?
Money
The Average Student Loan Debt in Every State
by GOBankingRates
Republican David Eastman Comments About Abortion
Opinion
An Alaska State Rep Thinks Women Are Using Abortions as an Excuse to Travel
by Terry Carter
Nas Writes Open Letter to Donald Trump
Donald Trump
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds