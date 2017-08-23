Sick of the Same Song Autoplaying When You Get in the Car? Here's an Easy Solution

 Skip Nav
How to Stop the Same Song From Autoplaying in the Car

If you have an iPhone, you've probably been in this (extremely annoying) situation before: you hop in the car for your early-morning work commute, plug in your phone to get some energizing jams pumpin', and are immediately met with the same freakin' song that plays first every single day. For whatever unknown reason, iPhones tend to automatically play the first song in your alphabetical iTunes playlist when you're using a USB port or Bluetooth in a vehicle, which means your day may always start with a random tune like "A-Punk" by Vampire Weekend or "ABC" by the Jackson 5.

Yes, we're totally aware that this is such a typical "first-world problem," but there's no denying that after a few months of this happening over and over again — especially in those early a.m. hours — it can really start to get on your nerves.

Sick of this strange glitch? Luckily, there are a few known workarounds to help you until Apple (hopefully) comes up with an official remedy. First, you can try switching up your car's settings to turn off autoplaying for Bluetooth, The Verge suggests. If you're not seeing an autoplay switch, you may be able to tweak the default volume settings so you aren't bombarded with Michael Jackson's high-pitched "A buh-buh buh buh-buh" every single morning.

If you're unable to alter your vehicle's Bluetooth settings to alleviate the issue, there's a second trick for circumventing the bug, and it comes from Twitter user Samir Mezrahi. He came up with a genius hack: simply create a song of pure silence and rename it so the tune pops up at the top of your iTunes list. Samir created his own silent tune, titled "A a a a a Very Good Song," which consists of nearly 10 minutes with no beats and no lyrics — just straight silence. If you're so over hearing that same song play every time you get in the car, Samir's silent tune is available for 99 cents on iTunes. Problem solved!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Paul Kabat
Tech TipsHacksiPhoneDigital Life
