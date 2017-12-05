 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Jimmy Fallon's Bruce Springsteen Nails the Russia Drama in This Hilarious Parody
Digital Life
This 1 Accessory Makes Any iPhone Take the Best Photos Ever — No Upgrade Required
Rape
Look Up the Definition of Rape in This Textbook, and You'll See Brock Turner's Face — Literally
Microsoft
This Limited-Edition Xbox Is the Video Game Console We've All Been Waiting For

Jimmy Fallon Sings Robert Mueller Song as Bruce Springsteen

Jimmy Fallon's Bruce Springsteen Nails the Russia Drama in This Hilarious Parody

Jimmy Fallon took his knack for musical parody to a new level on Dec. 4 when he performed "Robert Mueller's Comin' to Town" as Bruce Springsteen. Belting out a politicized version of the good ol' classic "Santa Clause Is Comin' to Town" in his perfectly scratchy Springsteen-esque voice, Fallon warned of Robert Mueller sliding down everyone's chimneys this Christmas. "You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not lie to the FBI," he sings. Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign team's involvement with the Russian government resulted in this week's shocking news that Michael Flynn has plead guilty to lying to the FBI. With this in mind, Fallon keeps the clever lyrics coming, including, "He knows that you tried to collude / It isn't fake news for goodness' sake." See the full Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon video for yourself, above!

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonPoliticsRussiaJimmy Fallon
Holiday Entertainment
Prince Fans Weren't Exactly Thrilled by Jimmy Fallon's Thanksgiving Day Parade Tribute
by Quinn Keaney
Who Has Quit or Been Fired From the Trump White House?
Donald Trump
A Definitive, Ongoing List of All the People the Trump Administration Has Parted Ways With So Far
by Chelsea Hassler
Donald Trump Loses Sharknado 3 President Role to Mark Cuban
Donald Trump
Trump Won the Presidency IRL, but He Lost to Mark Cuban For Sharknado 3
by Chelsea Hassler
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Americans Where North Korea Is on a Map
Politics
Here's What Happens When You Ask Americans to Locate North Korea on a Map
by Chelsea Hassler
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on The Tonight Show 2017
Celebrity Couples
Tim McGraw, True Romantic, Remembers the Exact Moment He Fell For Faith Hill
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds