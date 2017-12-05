Jimmy Fallon's Bruce Springsteen Nails the Russia Drama in This Hilarious Parody

Jimmy Fallon took his knack for musical parody to a new level on Dec. 4 when he performed "Robert Mueller's Comin' to Town" as Bruce Springsteen. Belting out a politicized version of the good ol' classic "Santa Clause Is Comin' to Town" in his perfectly scratchy Springsteen-esque voice, Fallon warned of Robert Mueller sliding down everyone's chimneys this Christmas. "You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not lie to the FBI," he sings. Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign team's involvement with the Russian government resulted in this week's shocking news that Michael Flynn has plead guilty to lying to the FBI. With this in mind, Fallon keeps the clever lyrics coming, including, "He knows that you tried to collude / It isn't fake news for goodness' sake." See the full Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon video for yourself, above!