Joe Biden and Lady Gaga Join Forces to Stop Sexual Assault

Back in 2014, the White House Council on Women and Girls joined up with Barack Obama and Joe Biden to start It's On Us, a movement focused on generating awareness around sexual assault and empowering individuals to take a stand against this type of behavior instead of being a passive bystander. As revelations about Harvey Weinstein continue to trickle in and individuals from every walk of life continue to come forward to share their stories, the work that It's On Us undertook a little over three years ago is still going — and on Oct. 26, Biden teamed up once again with his old friend Lady Gaga to reiterate the message that it really, truly is on us as individuals to prevent sexual assault from happening.

Honored to work with a woman of great courage, my friend @ladygaga. With her leadership, and your help, we can change the culture. #ItsOnUs https://t.co/ZcaOqncopa — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 25, 2017

"We want to make it real clear," Biden says in the video, "it's on us, it's on everyone to intervene — to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it, to intervene. No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense. Ever. Period."

Lady Gaga, herself a sexual assault survivor, speaks candidly in the PSA about the long-term effects of trauma. After stating how difficult it can be to move forward and muster the energy to talk to someone about what you've been through, she encourages survivors to know they're not alone: "We're here to remind you that it's important to reach out to someone in your life that you can trust, and to know that they will be there to help you; there will be someone to listen. Because you know what? It's on us."

Watch the PSA in full above, and check out It's On Us for more information about what you can do to help out in the fight.