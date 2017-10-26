 Skip Nav
Millennials
Everyone Thinks Millennials Are Entitled — Even Millennials
opinion
In His Latest Attack on Women's Rights, Trump Rolls Back Free Birth Control Coverage
Tech Tips
Here's How to Fully Turn Off Your Bluetooth and WiFi in iOS 11

Joe Biden, Lady Gaga It's On Us Sexual Assault PSA Oct. 2017

Joe Biden and Lady Gaga Join Forces to Stop Sexual Assault

Back in 2014, the White House Council on Women and Girls joined up with Barack Obama and Joe Biden to start It's On Us, a movement focused on generating awareness around sexual assault and empowering individuals to take a stand against this type of behavior instead of being a passive bystander. As revelations about Harvey Weinstein continue to trickle in and individuals from every walk of life continue to come forward to share their stories, the work that It's On Us undertook a little over three years ago is still going — and on Oct. 26, Biden teamed up once again with his old friend Lady Gaga to reiterate the message that it really, truly is on us as individuals to prevent sexual assault from happening.

"We want to make it real clear," Biden says in the video, "it's on us, it's on everyone to intervene — to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it, to intervene. No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense. Ever. Period."

Lady Gaga, herself a sexual assault survivor, speaks candidly in the PSA about the long-term effects of trauma. After stating how difficult it can be to move forward and muster the energy to talk to someone about what you've been through, she encourages survivors to know they're not alone: "We're here to remind you that it's important to reach out to someone in your life that you can trust, and to know that they will be there to help you; there will be someone to listen. Because you know what? It's on us."

Watch the PSA in full above, and check out It's On Us for more information about what you can do to help out in the fight.

Join the conversation
Female EmpowermentUS NewsLady GagaJoe BidenSexual HarassmentSexual AssaultHarvey Weinstein
Celebrity News
Celebrities Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid His Sexual-Assault Allegations
by Kelsie Gibson
Beyonce Sends Gifts to Lady Gaga After Hospitalization
Celebrity Friendships
Beyoncé Sends Lady Gaga a Recovery Care Package as Sweet as Honey
by Ryan Roschke
Lady Gaga and Madonna's Feud
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
by Ryan Roschke
Will Harvey Weinstein Go to Jail?
Harvey Weinstein
Will Harvey Weinstein Go to Jail?
by Valerie Cools
Kate Beckinsale Talks About Harvey Weinstein
Celebrity Instagrams
Kate Beckinsale on Harvey Weinstein: "He Opened the Door in His Bathrobe"
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds