 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
John Mulaney Hilariously Compares Trump to "a Horse Loose in a Hospital"
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Popsugar Pride
The Man With the Turquoise Ring
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List

John Mulaney Metaphor For Trump on Stephen Colbert

Leave it to standup comedian John Mulaney to come up with the most accurate and hilarious metaphor to describe Donald Trump. In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor candidly shared his thoughts on the POTUS, admitting, "It's like there's a horse loose in a hospital — I think everything's gonna be OK, but I have no idea what's gonna happen next." We couldn't think of a more appropriate way to sum things up. Watch the clip above (his comments on Trump begin around the eight-minute mark) to see what else Mulaney has to say about our stray-horse-like president.
Join the conversation
OpinionThe Late Show With Stephen ColbertLate Night HighlightsLate NightPoliticsStephen ColbertHumorDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert Is Hosting the 2017 Emmys!
by Maggie Pehanick
Jimmy Fallon Shooting a Bow and Arrow With Mark Wahlberg
Viral Videos
Jimmy Fallon Would Fail at the Hunger Games With These Bow-and-Arrow Skills
by Ryan Roschke
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Olivia Palermo's Summer Style
Olivia Palermo
14 Summer Style Lessons We're Stealing From Olivia Palermo
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Conan O'Brien Seeing Magic Mike XXL at Midnight
Viral Videos
Conan O'Brien Crashed a Magic Mike XXL Girls' Night Out, Hilarity Ensued
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds