John Mulaney Hilariously Compares Trump to "a Horse Loose in a Hospital"

Leave it to standup comedian John Mulaney to come up with the most accurate and hilarious metaphor to describe Donald Trump. In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor candidly shared his thoughts on the POTUS, admitting, "It's like there's a horse loose in a hospital — I think everything's gonna be OK, but I have no idea what's gonna happen next." We couldn't think of a more appropriate way to sum things up. Watch the clip above (his comments on Trump begin around the eight-minute mark) to see what else Mulaney has to say about our stray-horse-like president.