A GOP Candidate Says She Doesn't Believe in a "Livable Wage," and People Are Confused

With the runoff election in Georgia only a few weeks away, the Republican candidate, Karen Handel, faced off in a debate with Jon Ossoff, the Democrat running against her. When the two were asked if they support the idea that minimum wage should be a livable wage, Handel responded with, "I do not support a livable wage."

Handel's remarks during the debate, which happened on June 6, didn't stop there; she continued with, "What I support is making sure we have an economy that is robust with low taxes and less regulation so that those small businesses that would be dramatically hurt if you imposed higher minimum wages on them are able to do what they do best: grow jobs and create good-paying jobs for the people of the 6th District." Ossoff, who responded first to the question, said, "The minimum wage should be a living wage . . . But look, if somebody's working a 40-hour workweek, they deserve the kind of standard of living that Americans expect." You can see a clip of the moment ahead.





Understandably, people didn't take Handel's comments well and couldn't understand the logic behind her statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

someone explain, with a serious face, how paying people less creates better paying jobs for people who don't make enough to live on. — John (@johnwjohnsoniii) June 7, 2017





Georgia's runoff election will take place on June 20. Handel and Ossoff are running to fill the vacancy in Georgia's sixth congressional district left by Tom Price, who joined President Donald Trump's administration on Feb. 10 as the secretary of health and human services.