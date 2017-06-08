11 Powerful, Moving LGBTQ+ Documentaries You Can Watch on Netflix

We're celebrating LGBTQ Pride all month long, but there's always a way to take this action, awareness, and passion step further. In 2017, it's more important than ever to celebrate and bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community. We're continuing our efforts by spotlighting some of the most poignant LGBTQ documentaries currently on Netflix. With captivating stories about all different aspects of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender life, it's practically impossible not to feel inspired and even more impossible not to learn something incredible along the way.