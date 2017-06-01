Tell Us Why You're Proud to Be an LGBTQ Supporter!

June marks the 17th year of LGBTQ Pride Month in the United States, and we are celebrating at POPSUGAR! All month long, we're featuring essays from influencers and activists in the LGBTQ community, and we'd like to feature you and your story, too!

We created this printable so that you can tell us why you are proud to be LGBTQ or an LGBTQ ally. All you need to do is print it out, write down what makes you proud, and share it on social media. Be sure to tag @POPSUGAR and use #POPSUGARPride for a chance to be featured on our Instagram and Facebook and here on our site.