 Skip Nav
Opinion
The Most Batsh*t-Crazy Things Trump Said During His UN General Assembly Speech
Late Night Highlights
Let's Sit Back and Cringe at Donald and Melania Trump's Awkward Handshake, Shall We?
opinion
Why in the World Was Roger Ailes Memorialized During the Emmy Awards?

Little Caesars Founder Paid Rosa Parks's Rent

The Incredible Story of How 1 Man Secretly Paid Rosa Parks's Rent For Years

We now have yet another reason to revere Michael Ilitch following the news of his death on Feb. 10. Ilitch was the founder of pizza joint Little Caesars and owner of the Detroit Tigers, but he also had an impact on one of the most notable icons of the Civil Rights Movement.

Ilitch quietly paid for Rosa Parks's housing in downtown Detroit for more than a decade until she passed away in 2005, according to WXYZ Detroit. Parks was living in Detroit when, in 1994, someone robbed and assaulted her in her home. She then moved to a safer apartment complex; when Ilitch heard about the story, he offered to pay for her housing.

News of his kind actions originally came of light back in 2014, when Detroit judge Damon Keith came forth with the story for Sports Business Daily. "It's important that people know what Mr. Mike Ilitch did for Ms. Rosa Parks because it's symbolic of what he has always done for the people of our city," he told the journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story has resurfaced after his death. Not only did Ilitch fill Americans with his delicious pizza, but now he will live on to fill the hearts of people everywhere with his inspiring act of generosity.

Related
This Flight Attendant Rescued a Girl From Trafficking With a Secret Bathroom Note
Image Source: Getty / Mark Cunningham
Join the conversation
US NewsTouching StoriesRosa Parks
Join The Conversation
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How Do I Mute Someone on My Facebook Feed?
Tech Tips
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds