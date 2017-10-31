At Least 8 People Are Dead After "Act of Terror" in Lower Manhattan

At least eight people were killed and at least 15 others injured after a rented Home Depot pickup truck drove the wrong way down a busy Lower Manhattan bike and pedestrian path just after 3:00 pm on Halloween. After traveling nearly 20 blocks, the truck crashed into a school bus mere blocks away from the World Trade Center. Here's what we can confirm as of 6:00 p.m. in New York:

The incident is being called an act of terror, according to New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio. "This was an act of terror," he said during a City Hall press conference on Oct. 31, "a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told press that the perpetrator of the attack was believed to be a "lone wolf," and that it was an isolated incident.

The AP reports that "the 29-year-old driver was shot by police after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand, officials said. He was taken into custody. His condition was not immediately disclosed."

reports that "the 29-year-old driver was shot by police after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand, officials said. He was taken into custody. His condition was not immediately disclosed." The New York Times reports "two law enforcement officials said that after the attacker got out of the truck, he was heard yelling, 'Allahu Akbar,' Arabic for 'God is great.'"

reports "two law enforcement officials said that after the attacker got out of the truck, he was heard yelling, 'Allahu Akbar,' Arabic for 'God is great.'" The annual New York City Halloween Parade will proceed as planned, with additional police presence expected.

President Donald Trump has been made aware of the events, tweeting "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!"

Students at nearby Stuyvesant High School have reportedly been released from lockdown and allowed to return home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information is made available.