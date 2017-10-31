Lower Manhattan Terror Attack: NYC Truck Crash October 2017
At Least 8 People Are Dead After "Act of Terror" in Lower Manhattan
At least eight people were killed and at least 15 others injured after a rented Home Depot pickup truck drove the wrong way down a busy Lower Manhattan bike and pedestrian path just after 3:00 pm on Halloween. After traveling nearly 20 blocks, the truck crashed into a school bus mere blocks away from the World Trade Center. Here's what we can confirm as of 6:00 p.m. in New York:
- The incident is being called an act of terror, according to New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio. "This was an act of terror," he said during a City Hall press conference on Oct. 31, "a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians."
- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told press that the perpetrator of the attack was believed to be a "lone wolf," and that it was an isolated incident.
- The AP reports that "the 29-year-old driver was shot by police after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand, officials said. He was taken into custody. His condition was not immediately disclosed."
- The New York Times reports "two law enforcement officials said that after the attacker got out of the truck, he was heard yelling, 'Allahu Akbar,' Arabic for 'God is great.'"
- The annual New York City Halloween Parade will proceed as planned, with additional police presence expected.
- President Donald Trump has been made aware of the events, tweeting "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!"
- Students at nearby Stuyvesant High School have reportedly been released from lockdown and allowed to return home.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information is made available.
