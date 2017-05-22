A Trump Supporter Was Removed From a Flight For Being "Disruptive"

United Airlines passengers traveling from Shanghai to New Jersey on May 21 had a pretty lengthy flight ahead of them, but it became even longer thanks to one disorderly man who caused quite the kerfuffle on board. The unidentified traveler allegedly tried to claim an entire row of seats to himself and refused to move when asked to do so, reports The Washington Post.

The elderly man, who was sporting a signature red "Make America Great Again" hat for his travels, reportedly grew more and more "disruptive" as multiple passengers asked him to move. All the while, he defiantly sat with his foot propped up on the arm rest in front of him until local law enforcement swooped in to quell the situation. After the entire flight was forced to deplane, the Trump supporter "eventually left the aircraft on his own accord," a United spokesman told NBC Bay Area. But this wasn't just any departure; as he was escorted off the plane, the surrounding crowd of travelers gathered at the boarding gate cheering and shouting, "Lock him up!"

Watch the video above for in-person footage of the whole incident, as captured by other passengers on board.