 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
In 1997 Interview, Trump Joked About Giving Princess Diana an HIV Test
Politics
The Opioid Epidemic's Biggest Culprit Isn't Heroin Anymore — It's Something Deadlier
Transgender
Playboy Doesn't Care If You Reject Its Transgender Playmate — and Here's Why

McKayla Maroney Talks About Sexual Abuse From Her Doctor

Olympian McKayla Maroney Details US Team Doctor's "Scary" Sexual Abuse in #MeToo Post

If you watched the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, you'll remember the athletic achievements — and the unimpressed face — of McKayla Maroney. Maroney walked away from the worldwide event with a silver medal in vaulting and the US Women's National Gymnastics team as a whole walked away with gold medals. On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Maroney revealed that during this time (and many other times throughout her gymnastics career), she was being molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the physician for the women's gymnastics team and Olympic team. Maroney chronicled her allegations of the horrifying sexual abuse in a long statement on her Twitter account, using the viral "me too" hashtag.

Maroney's accusations are horrifying. End of story. It's worth noting, though, that she's the latest in a long line of women who have made similar accusations against the doctor. In February 2017, three former US gymnasts sat down with 60 Minutes correspondent Jonathan LaPook to tell their stories. Jamie Dantzscher, Jessica Howard, and Jeanette Antolin each chronicled their own experiences with Nassar. According to reports, more than 60 former patients have come forward. Nassar is being held without bail in Michigan after being indicted on federal child pornography charges.

Though Nassar's history of sexual abuse stretches years and years, he's not the only one who is an alleged perpetrator of this behavior. Maroney's story adds to a disturbing narrative about repeated sexual abuse that has been present in gymnastics for quite a long time. In fact, sexual abuse is such a rampant problem in the sport that officials are working on a policy overhaul in an attempt to remedy the situation.

While it seems the higher ups are working to change the problems faced by their gymnasts, Maroney's confession proves assault is an issue to this day, and a true remedy may be a long way away. But it's stories like this that can remind other young athletes that they're not alone. This powerful story will help bring awareness to the issue and will hopefully effect an eventual change. Maroney's bravery is the first step to fixing a pervasive problem, and we must applaud her for living her truth.

Image Source: Getty / Ronald Martinez
Join the conversation
McKayla MaroneyUS NewsSexual HarassmentSexual AssaultOlympics
POPSUGAR We Rise
Meryl Davis Will Teach You How to Draw Inspiration From Your Setbacks
by Irina Dvalidze
Michael Phelps's Arizona Mansion
Michael Phelps
Michael Phelps Is Still Winning Gold in His Gorgeous Arizona Mansion
by Perri Konecky
Jessie Graff Talks Ninja Warrior | Video
Supergirl
How Warrior Jessie Graff Turned Setbacks Into Success
by Joanna Sloame
If Cute Babies Competed in the Olympic Games Video
Humor
This Is What It Would Look Like If Babies Competed in the Olympics
by Alessia Santoro
Gabby Douglas Speaks on Racism During the Olympics | Video
Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas Just Got Real About the Double Standard She Experienced During the Olympics
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds