The Internet Is Having a Field Day With Melania Trump's First Lady Portrait

The White House released Melania Trump's official portrait as first lady on April 3 and a flurry of hilarious reactions on Twitter ensued because, well, that's what Twitter is for.

Take a gander at some Twitter reactions to the shot below.

Digging this new White House literacy campaign. pic.twitter.com/FOTeIWCH0w — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 3, 2017

Congrats to Melania on her official portrait pic.twitter.com/SuTfebTtTI — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) April 3, 2017

How they FaceTune an official White House portrait? Bye https://t.co/QPysRywVsQ — @MADBLACKTHOT (@MADBLACKTHOT) April 3, 2017

@TheCut five instagram filters and the liquefy tool in photoshop? — Kim Cavill (@sexposparenting) April 3, 2017

@thehill Official portrait? More like a Missing Person poster. — Kimberly Sheinwald (@kimberlyybarra) April 3, 2017

The White House did not reveal the name of the photographer who took Trump's portrait. However, the first lady did offer a comment on her duties in a statement. "I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years," she said.