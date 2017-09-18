Melania Trump's First Lady Portrait Reactions
The Internet Is Having a Field Day With Melania Trump's First Lady Portrait
The White House released Melania Trump's official portrait as first lady on April 3 and a flurry of hilarious reactions on Twitter ensued because, well, that's what Twitter is for.
Take a gander at some Twitter reactions to the shot below.
Digging this new White House literacy campaign. pic.twitter.com/FOTeIWCH0w
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 3, 2017
@molly_knight @sahilkapur @FLOTUS a bold and unconventional portrait tbh molly pic.twitter.com/OoyhGtj9qR
— darth™ (@darth) April 3, 2017
Congrats to Melania on her official portrait pic.twitter.com/SuTfebTtTI
— Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) April 3, 2017
How they FaceTune an official White House portrait? Bye https://t.co/QPysRywVsQ
— @MADBLACKTHOT (@MADBLACKTHOT) April 3, 2017
@nycjim Oh. My. God. It's a Revlon ad.
— Jessica Craven (@Craven7Jessica) April 3, 2017
@TheCut five instagram filters and the liquefy tool in photoshop?
— Kim Cavill (@sexposparenting) April 3, 2017
@thehill Official portrait? More like a Missing Person poster.
— Kimberly Sheinwald (@kimberlyybarra) April 3, 2017
The White House did not reveal the name of the photographer who took Trump's portrait. However, the first lady did offer a comment on her duties in a statement. "I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years," she said.