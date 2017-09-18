 Skip Nav
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Explains Why His Turn as Donald Trump Has Been So Important
Hurricane Irma
Why 1 Meteorologist's Hurricane Irma Coverage Landed Him a "Best Weatherman Ever" Trophy
Hurricane Irma
This 1 Photo of a Florida Police Officer Napping With a Dog Proves That Hurricane Irma Can't Break Us

Melania Trump's First Lady Portrait Reactions

The Internet Is Having a Field Day With Melania Trump's First Lady Portrait

The White House released Melania Trump's official portrait as first lady on April 3 and a flurry of hilarious reactions on Twitter ensued because, well, that's what Twitter is for.

Take a gander at some Twitter reactions to the shot below.

Related
The Irony of Melania Trump's Latest Speech About Women's Empowerment
Breaking Down Melania Trump's Official Portrait Outfit, Sparkly Neck Tie and All

The White House did not reveal the name of the photographer who took Trump's portrait. However, the first lady did offer a comment on her duties in a statement. "I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years," she said.

Image Source: The White House
Join the conversation
US NewsMelania TrumpTwitterDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Melania Trump
Melania Trump's Snakeskin Heels Might Make Her Biggest Statement Yet
by Sarah Wasilak
Melania Trump Veronica Beard Military Jacket
Melania Trump
by Sarah Wasilak
Melania Trump Texas Hat
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Put on a New Hat For Her Second Visit to Texas
by Sarah Wasilak
Melania Trump Wearing Chanel Flats
Melania Trump
by Marina Liao
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Americans Where North Korea Is on a Map
Politics
Here's What Happens When You Ask Americans to Locate North Korea on a Map
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds