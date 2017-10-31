 Skip Nav
date 2017-10-31

15 Meme Costume Ideas For Anyone Who Loves the Internet So Damn Much
Met Office Halloween Forecast Headless Weatherman 2017

Watch 1 Weatherman Deliver the Halloween Forecast Headless Like It's No Big Deal

This has been a great year for meteorologists — remember the Best Weatherman Ever? — and on Oct. 31, the UK's Met Office decided to hop on the trend with one uniquely Halloween-themed forecast. While the featured weather forecast is in fact completely accurate and on point, the weatherman in the video is obscured by an appropriately placed fog of purple clouds and holds his head under his right arm. And somehow, some way, this headless weatherman manages to deliver the entire spiel in the most nonchalant way imaginable.

The good news is that British trick-or-treaters have some mild weather to look forward to — "quite a bit milder than of laaaaaate," according to the presenter — though we highly recommend keeping an eye out for some "thick purple cloud," and Scotland should probably be a little wary of "blood rain."

We highly recommend watching the video in full above, but kudos to the Met for managing to cram a ton of spooky gems into this fantastic forecast.

World NewsWeatherHumorHalloween
World NewsWeatherHumorHalloween
