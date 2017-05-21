 Skip Nav
See the Moment Notre Dame Graduates Walked Out of Mike Pence's Commencement Address
Politics
Trump Says He's Treated "Unfairly" — and the Internet Reminds Him Who's Had It Worse
Donald Trump
18 People Who Are in Line For the Presidency If Trump Is Impeached
US News
Anderson Cooper Apologizes For His "Crude" Remark to a Trump Supporter

Mike Pence's University of Notre Dame Commencement Speech

See the Moment Notre Dame Graduates Walked Out of Mike Pence's Commencement Address

On Sunday, May 21, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he was "proud" to address The University of Notre Dame's graduating class of 2017, but he made no mention of the several dozen graduates who walked out as soon as he took to the podium to speak. In a video uploaded by NBC News, Notre Dame students can be seen walking out in protest as the Vice President attempts to deliver a speech to the crowd.

The clip reminded many of the students who booed Betsy DeVos when she attempted to deliver her commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black college, earlier this month.

The powerful protest during Mike Pence's speech wasn't the only time Notre Dame's commencement ceremony got political. According to a report from The Hill, valedictorian C.J. Pine addressed his fellow graduates with a poignant speech about religious freedom and equality.

"Our generation must stand against the scapegoating of Muslims," Pine said before taking what seemed to be a subtle dig at Trump's repeated call for building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. "If we are going to build walls between American students and international students, then I am skewered on the fence," Pine added.

Image Source: Getty / Brendon Thorne
Mike PenceUS NewsEducation
