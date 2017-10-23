 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
In 1997 Interview, Trump Joked About Giving Princess Diana an HIV Test
Tech Tips
Your Beloved Bitmoji Have Been Transformed Into a 3D Lens Filter on Snapchat
Humor
10 Elf on the Shelf Parodies That Are Even Better Than the Real Thing

Minnesota Paper Writes Jessica Biel's Husband for Super Bowl

This Minneapolis Newspaper’s Epic Troll Will Make Feminists Everywhere Cheer

It is incredibly hard to pull off a perfect troll these days. Between a dramatic uptick in bad news stories and the rise of a certain flavor of "fake news," the internet is always bracing for the worst – and very rarely can humor cut through that sort of set-in-stone mentality. But on Oct. 22, one Minneapolis, Minnesota alternative newspaper managed to turn the announcement of the Super Bowl halftime artist into a story that drove feminists everywhere to give a standing ovation.

The headline of the must-read City Pages story? "Husband of Ely, MN's Jessica Biel to perform at Super Bowl"


There are so many things outside the headline, though, that make this article a true work of art. For starters, the performer's name (spoiler alert: Justin Timberlake) isn't revealed until the third paragraph. And the great reveal is delivered in the form of a sick burn: "Though he's known for dating non-Minnesotan stars such as Britney Spears and Cameron Diaz before he was lucky enough to wed an Iron Range gal, Biel's husband Justin Timberlake isn't just celebrity arm candy. "

The article also praises the NFL for choosing to honor Minnesota – future home to the 2018 Super Bowl – by choosing a former resident's husband to perform, since "the nod to Biel, who tops IMDB's list of "Most Popular People Born in Ely/ Minnesota /USA," is a nice touch."

And of course there's this perfect bit of shade, used to describe why readers might recognize JT's name: "Minnesotans will probably remember Timberlake best as a member of 'N Sync, the turn-of-the-millennium boy band whose 1999 autograph-signing at the Mall of America was cut short when some anti-poptimist bushwhacker dropped a water balloon on the crowd."

Well done, City Pages: we applaud you for one hell of a perfectly executed troll.

Image Source: Getty / Emmanuel Dunand
Join the conversation
US NewsSuper BowlDigital LifeJustin TimberlakeJessica Biel
Digital Life
Here Are the Emoji Pumpkin Templates of Your Dreams
by Nicole Nguyen
Justin Timberlake on The Shadowboxers
Justin Timberlake
Drop Everything and Listen to This Band That Justin Timberlake Discovered
by Gina Florio
Wonder Wheel Trailer
Movie Trailers
Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake Get Caught Up in Dark Drama in the Utterly Confusing Wonder Wheel Trailer
by Kelsie Gibson
Apple Watch LTE Series 3 Details
Digital Life
7 Features That Finally Make the New Apple Watch Worth It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
2017 National Geographic Nature Photography Contest Pictures
Photography
15 Stunning Photographs For This Year's Nat Geo Nature Photo Contest
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds